Head of new N.S. Crown corporation resigns 2 weeks after appointment

The executive chair of Invest Nova Scotia has resigned just two weeks after Premier Tim Houston announced his appointment to the new economic development corporation.

In a statement, Houston said he "reluctantly accepted" the resignation Wednesday of Tom Hickey, someone he has described as a longtime personal friend.

"Public service, in all of its forms, requires great sacrifice from those who take on the challenge, and I appreciate Mr. Hickey's candour in assessing his capacity to make the sacrifices necessary to provide the level of attention that Invest Nova Scotia requires," said Houston.

The statement did not elaborate on the reason behind Hickey's departure.

Houston announced late last month that Hickey, an entrepreneur and business owner with more than two decades of experience, would take on the role of executive chair of Invest Nova Scotia until a full-time CEO was appointed.

Streamlined Crown corporations

The Crown corporation was created by consolidating Innovacorp, Nova Scotia Business Inc. and the Invest Nova Scotia Fund as part of the government's efforts to streamline its approach to economic development in the province.

The appointment of Wayne Crawley as executive chair of Build Nova Scotia, which replaced Nova Scotia Lands and Develop Nova Scotia, was announced at the same time.

Houston said he identified Crawley and Hickey from a short list of candidates. Each was expected to be paid $1,500 a day, up to $18,000 a month, for their work.

"They're personal friends of mine," Houston said on July 26. "I've known them for a long time. They've very, very competent people and I have tremendous faith in their abilities."

The statement from Houston on Wednesday said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek and her department would lead Invest Nova Scotia "to ensure a smooth leadership succession."

Hickey could not be reached for comment.

