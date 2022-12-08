Nova Scotia investing $29M in continuing-care system

The government of Nova Scotia has announced it's investing an additional $29.1 million in the continuing-care system.

A news release from the province said the funding will "help ensure ongoing responsive care for seniors and other Nova Scotians relying on their services."

It said the money will go toward infection control, emergency preparedness and improvements to facilities, among other things.

One initiative is a pilot program called Capable, which partners older individuals with a nurse, an occupational therapist, and a handyperson to help them around the house.

The release said $2 million has been allocated to that program, in which three teams will be trained to serve about 300 clients over the next year.

"Our seniors deserve the peace of mind of knowing the right care will be there for them when they need it," Barbara Adams, minister of seniors and long-term care, said in the release Thursday.

"We're committed to providing strategic investments to help our partners deliver that care across the province now and for years to come."

Long-term care staffing

The release also said $8.1 million of the funding will go to long-term care facilities to help address staffing shortages.

The money will be used to hire additional long-term care assistants.

Janet Simm, president and CEO of Northwood, said in the release that the funds would help home-care workers as well, so that they can "be more responsive" and their clients can "remain comfortable and safe in their own homes."

The announcement also includes funding for emergency repairs at facilities, home-care safety equipment, clinical administration support for long-term care facilities, and efforts to modernize home-care administration.

About $500,000 will also go to the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross bed loan program, which provides hospital beds to people who need them at home.

