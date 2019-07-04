Inverness County hopes to upgrade cell service by end of year

Inverness County is working on a plan to improve cell service.

Some areas of the county have little or no service.

The lack of coverage is affecting local businesses, including the Dancing Goat Café on the Cabot Trail in Margaree.

"Most of our tourists are from away where cell service is just a given," said assistant manager Paula Morrison. "When they get to this area and they realize that they're completely unplugged and unreachable, sometimes it's just uneasy."

Paula Morrison says most travellers expect cell service. (Submitted/Paula Morrison)

Morrison said the spotty service is also a worry for travellers who might not be able to call for help if something happens on the road.

Betty Anne MacQuarrie, the municipality's warden, said the lack of service has been a longstanding issue. She said a council committee is studying the situation.

She expects it will come before the committee of the whole later this month.

"Now that we have approved our budget and have some money to put towards it, we hope that we'll make things happen," she said.

MacQuarrie said the county was able to earmark funding for cell service in its budget. That budget included about $700,000 in extra revenue from the federal gas tax.

"There's certain projects we can put gas tax money towards, so we may be able to put a portion of what we have to spend towards cell phone service towers, partnering with a provider," she said.



MacQuarrie said the county hopes to extend cell service in the affected areas by the end of the year.

