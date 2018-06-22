Inverness County warden survives revolt, for now

Inverness County warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie will stay on in her position, for now, after she faced a mutiny by four of the other five council members.

Four councillors had signed a letter of non-confidence in her ability to lead council. At an open council meeting Friday morning, they aired a number of complaints about her, including a lack of leadership and failing to consult.

However, they agreed MacQuarrie could stay on until a scheduled review of her performance in November.

A group of protestors held signs, accusing the four male councillors of ganging up on the one female member of council. But Coun. John Dowling said it was not about gender, but about working together effectively as a council.

Process for removing a warden

Under the Municipal Government Act, a warden may be removed if two-thirds of a council supports the measure and 20 days of notice is given, in writing, to the municipal clerk.

Inverness residents elect six councillors. The council members then use a ballot system to elect a warden and deputy warden from among themselves.

Under Inverness County rules, a warden's performance can be reviewed two years into a mandate.

MacQuarrie was elected warden in November, 2016, meaning her position will be reviewed this fall.