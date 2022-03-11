Inverness County warden remembered as advocate for accessibility

Laurie Cranton, a longtime councillor for District 2 and respected warden for Inverness County, N.S., has died.

The councillor for Grand Etang, St. Joseph du Moine and the Margarees was paraplegic and is being warmly remembered by the municipality as an advocate for accessibility.

Inverness chief administrative officer Keith MacDonald said Cranton was also proud of his work on local infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and recreational trails.

"He was a tireless worker and his dedication to his role as a councillor and warden should be something other municipal elected officials should aspire to," MacDonald told CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton.

In addition to his work on provincial accessibility legislation, Cranton left his mark on Inverness County with his contributions to accessible beach and fishing facilities, he said.

Cranton remembered as 'inspirational leader'

Cranton had health problems late last year and conducted several council meetings by phone from a Halifax hospital bed.

"He was still working diligently on items that were causing difficulties for his residents, be it road issues or any type of challenges they were facing and he was continuing to communicate with them and work for resolutions," MacDonald said.

"This just demonstrates the amount of dedication he had to his role."

Bonny MacIsaac, Inverness deputy warden, said Cranton will be missed by family, friends and colleagues.

"Laurie's legacy will live on and he will be remembered as a kind, supportive, inspirational leader and advocate for Inverness County, District 2 and the accessibility community," she said in a news release.

