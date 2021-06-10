Inverness County warden gets the job done - from a Halifax hospital bed

Despite being confined to hospital bed in Halifax, Inverness County Warden Laurie Cranton is still on the job and making sure he's in compliance with council's attendance policy

Cranton has missed two meetings since September, but joined all the rest by phone after picking up a major infection that resulted in a trip to the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

He's not willing to go into great detail about his health, but Cranton said he was diabetic and a paraplegic when he got elected and has always been able to do his job.

"Most work today I do over the phone anyway, so I'll still be able, I think, to live up to that commitment," he said.

A local resident who didn't want to be interviewed raised concerns with CBC about the attendance policy.

Cranton said the policy allows members to attend by phone for short-term absences, and concerns that he's not following it are misplaced.

"If anybody wants to discuss if they have other feelings about my staying in the position and my ability to do the work, I'm willing to discuss it with them," Cranton said.

Not stepping down

He considered stepping down as warden, but was persuaded otherwise.

"I discussed it with some staff and some councillors and they've all encouraged me not to at this point," Cranton said.

"I was kind of leaving it up for the next few weeks just to see how things go. I still may do that if things don't go the way that I'm hoping they will."

Deputy warden in warden's corner

Deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac has been running council meetings since September and said she has no problem with the warden calling in.

MacIsaac said Cranton is complying with the attendance policy.

"I think as long as you're attending, that's the main thing, one way or the other," she said.

The warden said he is doing much better now and expects to be back home soon.

Cranton said he is hoping to run the next council meeting in January.

