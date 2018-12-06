Inverness County warden fired and hired in same meeting

Betty Ann MacQuarrie was turfed Thursday as warden of Inverness County, N.S., but found herself back in power before the council meeting ended.

The municipal council voted 4-2 to remove MacQuarrie as warden after months of acrimonious debate about her leadership.

But a subsequent vote to choose her successor ended in a 3-3 tie between MacQuarrie and Alfred Poirier.

Under provincial rules, the names of the tied nominees are put in a hat and the winner is drawn out.

That's how MacQuarrie was selected as warden two years ago — and it's how she was returned to office Thursday.

'A vote of confidence'

MacQuarrie said the debate over her leadership was not a waste of time because municipal rules call for a review after two years anyway, and the result is unity on council.

"I will take it as a vote of confidence because I shook hands with everybody around the table after the awarding of being warden again, and I think everybody's ready to work together as a team under my leadership," she said.

Deputy warden Poirier was also returned to office under the same system.

MacQuarrie said the vote to remove her wasn't a shock, but the end result was a bit of a surprise.

"It was quite the turnaround," she said. "I was more or less put out of my seat by a two-thirds vote, so ... as far as I was concerned, I was gone."

Council may explore other options

MacQuarrie said she will modify her leadership a little as a result of the review.

"I have always been very approachable, very accountable, and if there's anything I can do to improve that, I will," she said.

"That's where my mindset will be from now on, to improve where I can."

MacQuarrie also said council will likely review its policies and may consider adopting the warden system used in other municipalities on Cape Breton Island.

In Richmond and Victoria counties, the warden is elected by council for a two-year term only.

Inverness may also consider looking at a mayor-like system in which the warden is elected by the voters at large, said MacQuarrie.