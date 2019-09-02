Inverness County man, 71, dead after West Mabou crash

Skip to Main Content
Police say cause of crash remains under investigation

 A 71-year-old man from Inverness County is dead after a single-vehicle crash in West Mabou, N.S., on Sunday. 

In a news release, RCMP said emergency crews were called to Little Mabou Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. 

The man was alone in the vehicle and died at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

