Inverness County, local groups help residents dealing with food insecurity

A new partnership between several groups will help families in Cape Breton's Inverness County who are struggling to get food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness, Seaside Communications and Strait Area Centre for Education's SchoolsPlus program are providing the means for vulnerable families to get food.

Through the SchoolsPlus Program, students will be able to get meals during what the CAO of Inverness County calls "uncertain times."

Keith MacDonald said many students rely on breakfast programs or other food services through schools, which have been shut down until at least May 1.

Inverness County chief administrative officer Keith MacDonald said many students rely on breakfast programs or other food services through the school system. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Through the collaboration, MacDonald said volunteers will be able to distribute upwards of 130 food hampers to families throughout the county. Schools participating in the SchoolsPlus program include:

Whycocomagh Education Centre

Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre in Terre Noire

Inverness Education Centre

Bayview Education Centre in Port Hood

"This is just an additional step to the great deal of work that is happening and being led by amazing residents in the county," MacDonald said.

This will not only help students, according to MacDonald. Food has also been distributed to food banks through the county through the collaborative effort.

The food hampers will be delivered with help of Strait Area Transit.

