School bus tips over on icy road in Inverness County

RCMP say no one was hurt when a school bus carrying more than a dozen students lost control and tipped over an embankment in Inverness County, Cape Breton, on Thursday.

Police say the bus carrying 13 students was going around a turn and passed a parked car. The bus then slid off the icy Coady Road in Margaree Forks, located about 50 kilometres northwest of Baddeck, at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say paramedics assessed the 13 students and bus driver. The RCMP said there were no injuries.

Deanna Gillis, speaking for the Strait Regional Centre for Education in a email, said the students ranged from primary to Grade 9 and attend the Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy in Terre Noire.

She said nine of the students were picked up by their parents and the remaining four were taken home on a another bus.

The investigation into the incident continues.

MORE TOP STORIES