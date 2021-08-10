Inverness County bridge repaired ahead of schedule after sudden closure upsets locals

People in Nova Scotia's Inverness County showed up bearing sandwiches and desserts Wednesday to thank construction workers who stepped up to repair a bridge in half the time than what was originally expected.

The provincial Transportation Department closed the Frizzle Bridge on Route 252 in Brook Village without much warning in mid-July, with an estimated repair time of six to eight weeks.

Faced with public outcry, construction crews worked overtime to reopen the small structure on a much tighter timeline.

"They see that they need to do better as far as communication and engagement of communities, so I certainly see the process improving going forward," said Sherryl Harrison, who lives near the bridge in Nevada Valley.

The bridge reopened to traffic Tuesday.

Emergency crews given little warning

A volunteer firefighter for the Whycocomagh department, Harrison said emergency responders only found out about the bridge closure three days before the work to its deck, girders and rails was to begin.

The bridge reopened ahead of schedule on Tuesday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

She said the reaction to the bridge closure "was an eye-opener" for the Transportation Department.

"We were pleasantly surprised to see it open in three weeks," Harrison said. "It is a busy, busy road and they acknowledged that."

Harrison said public concerns were brought to a meeting in late July with department officials. In the days that followed, road crews worked to improve the state of a detour for drivers.

'Not just a small inconvenience'

Andrew Thompson, who lives five minutes from the bridge in Brook Village, said the disruption raised fear and anxiety when it came to the response times from paramedics, police and fire crews.

Thompson said if an emergency were to occur on the Whycocomagh side of the bridge, it would take first responders an extra 40 minutes because of the detour to get to a person in need.

"Would they be able to get there in quick enough time to help out?" said Thompson. "This was an emergency situation once they took that bridge out of there — not just a small inconvenience."

Residents made voices heard

Thompson believes the project wrapped so quickly because residents made their voices heard.

"Without the community pressure, without the meetings, without the phone calls, without the emails, without the petition, without the media coverage, no, it would not have gotten done in that time," he said.

"It really does show what can happen when a community stands together."

A Transportation Department spokesperson said additional resources were brought in to work on the project, including a second crew from Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

The original abutment for the bridge dates back to the 1930s.

