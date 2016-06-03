Political dispute brews over proposed airport near Cape Breton golf hub

There's a political dispute brewing in Cape Breton about a proposed airport for Inverness, N.S., that the operator of two world-renowned golf courses on the island wants to build to cater to visitors.

No firm plans have been unveiled for a development, and neither the federal or provincial governments will confirm whether any proposal is currently being considered for funding.

But the mayor of Port Hawkesbury, about an hour away, worries such a project would almost certainly force the Allan J. MacEachern airport on Port Hawkesbury's outskirts into bankruptcy.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton has written both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, saying the Inverness project would be "negligent, unrealistic and a poor use of taxpayer's money."

The operators of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses want to build the seasonal airport, and the prospect has its supporters, including Cape-Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner.

The proposal has been around "for 10 years, at least," he said, and would be a "tremendous boost" for the golf courses in Inverness and for tourism and business operators across much of the island.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton has written the prime minister to ask that the federal government not support a proposed airport in Inverness. (Submitted by Brenda Chisholm-Beaton)

Chisholm-Beaton disagrees. She said the area cannot support two airports within an hour's drive of each other.

"It's not like selling cars, where the more dealerships you have, you're creating a destination for buying cars. Airports don't really work that way," she said in an interview.

Chisholm-Beaton said an airport in Inverness would cater to a specific clientele, rather than bringing in visitors for other Cape Breton destinations.

"It's more than just Cabot Links. It's about the Fortress of Louisbourg, it's about Alexander Graham Bell [National Historic Site], it's about all of our other wonderful golf courses in Cape Breton," she said.

"And I don't think this new airport is capturing that Cape Breton brand. It's capturing one business's brand."

Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner said an airport in Inverness could benefit business and tourism operators across much of the island. (CBC)

The airport in Port Hawkesbury does not handle scheduled flights from major carriers, but caters largely to privately owned aircraft and flights operated by government departments such as Lands and Forestry and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Last year, the company that operates the airport, Celtic Air Services, said it welcomed more than 1,000 flights, three-quarters of which were passengers visiting golf courses in Cape Breton.

But Cuzner said the Inverness airport plans to bring in scheduled commercial flights, and that would attract a different type of visitor.

"The people flying into Port Hawkesbury are those who can afford to hire private jets," said Cuzner, adding many other visitors to the golf courses in Inverness currently fly into Halifax and drive the rest of the way.

He said scheduled flights to Inverness would bring in "the next tier" of traveller.

"They can't afford to charter a plane, or they don't own a plane, but they can fly directly," said Cuzner.

The airport in Port Hawkesbury welcomed about 1,000 flights last year. (John Dowling)

The manager of Cabot Links, Andrew Alkenbrack, would not comment directly on whether there is a current proposal for an airport before government.

But in an email, he said they have long sought commercial air service for western Cape Breton, and believe it would help create a "tourism hub."

The CEO of the largest airport on Cape Breton, J.D. McCurdy Airport in Sydney, said he questions whether another airport is needed on the island.

"They are very expensive to build, operate and maintain, and I would be concerned that government funding for another small airport into the system could reduce the overall funding amount earmarked for existing small airports that often struggle to maintain operations," Mike MacKinnon wrote in an email.

