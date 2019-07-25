Ottawa rejects proposal for Inverness airport, says more details needed
Province says it would be willing to participate in a future study on the proposal
The federal minister of Rural Economic Development has cancelled the review of a proposed airport near Inverness, N.S.
A spokesperson for Minister Bernadette Jordan's office said in an emailed statement that the department did not have enough information to show how the airport would respond to Cape Breton's needs.
The airport, pitched by the owners of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses, would be located on Crown land about five kilometres northeast of Inverness, and would largely serve the golf courses.
"The project will not receive approval until such time the proponent can submit a revised proposal which would clearly demonstrate how the proposed airport would improve the quality of life for residents in those communities," said the statement.
Proponents said the airport would cost about $18 million, to be split between the provincial and federal governments.
On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil said the province's share would be about $8.5 million.
Later in the day, the premier's office issued a statement saying if Ottawa decides to conduct a future review of the proposal, the province would be willing to participate in a study on air access in Cape Breton that could benefit the rural economy and create jobs.
