Group lobbying for Inverness airport says project would create 600 jobs in 5 years

A group lobbying to build an airport in western Cape Breton has released a business case outlining why they believe the facility would benefit the region.

The group, called Build Cape Breton, includes the operators of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses in Inverness, N.S. The golf courses have long sought commercial air service for western Cape Breton, and are looking for provincial and federal funding to build the airport.

The exact costs or a potential location of the project have not been released.

The business case suggests an airport in Inverness could create 600 direct and indirect full-time jobs and generate $26.7 million in household income in its first five years of operation.

The five-page document, posted to the group's website Tuesday, does not specify how these estimates were determined. The business case summarizes a larger study authored by Cabot Links and a number of consultants, according to the website.

The business case said the Inverness airport would mean better access for visitors to the Cabot Trail. (novascotia.com)

The business case said a new airport will bring more visitors to western and northern Cape Breton, serving passengers from markets such as Toronto, Boston and New York.

It said most air travellers who visit western Cape Breton initially land in Halifax or Sydney, and then rent a car. It goes on to say that visitors looking for two- to four-day excursions are discouraged by those drives — roughly two hours to Inverness from Sydney, or nearly four hours from Halifax.

The business case also predicts that visitor spending generated by the airport would grow from $2.58 million in its first year to $27.61 million per year in a decade.

Traffic at the Port Hawkesbury airport has grown thanks to the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses, but the airport has not attracted commercial airline service. (John Dowling)

Opponents of the project said it will cater to an elite clientele, and likely bankrupt the airport in Port Hawkesbury, an hour's drive from Inverness.

The Port Hawkesbury airport does not handle scheduled flights from major carriers, but caters largely to privately owned aircraft. Last year, the company that operates the airport, Celtic Air Services, said it welcomed more than 1,000 flights, three-quarters of which were passengers visiting golf courses in Cape Breton.

David Morgan, Celtic Air Services president, said the Port Hawkesbury airport has been pursuing scheduled commercial flights for years with no success.

He said there have been several applications to the federal government for funding for needed upgrades, but they have been unsuccessful.

"The town of Port Hawkesbury and the committee that manages the airport with representatives from the various counties and surrounding municipalities have put forward a plan to ACOA, I think every year for the past few years," Morgan told CBC News last month.

"Last year there was great news that everything was going to go ahead and all of a sudden, basically the tap got turned off again."

MORE TOP STORIES