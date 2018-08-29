Cape Breton inn sues insurance companies after devastating fire

The owner of the Inverary Resort in Baddeck, N.S., is in a legal battle with its insurance provider, broker and underwriters after a fire June 7 destroyed the main lodge at the historic inn.

MacAulay Resorts Ltd. filed a notice of a lawsuit Aug. 24 against OTC Insurance Brokers of Dartmouth, underwriter Markel Canada of Halifax, as well as Evolution Insurance Inc. and Lloyd's Underwriters, both of Quebec, for breach of contract.

"MacAuley's Resort paid for insurance, they were told insurance was in place, up to and including June 15 and they expect that insurance contract to be honoured," said Dennis James of Patterson Law, who represents MacAuley Resorts.

"At the heart of the lawsuit is two of the three underwriters appear to be disputing their obligation to honour the insurance policy."

Policy not paid out

The lawsuit claims the resort's insurance was about to run out at the end of May when a 15-day extension was granted.

Two of the underwriters say they were not informed of the extension so they refuse to pay out their portion of the policy worth a little more than $4 million, the lawsuit says.

There was little left of the Inverary Resort following June's fire. (Yvonne Leblanc-Smith/CBC)

James said that's a communication problem between Evolution, which issued the policy, and its underwriters.

The third underwriter, Everest Canada, did pay a portion of its share, but not all, according to James.

The main lodge housed the resort's reception area, the main dining room, the Thistledown Pub and 27 guest rooms.

"There appears to be a dispute between the broker and the insurance company as to whether that [the pub] was included," said James.

Rebuilding stalled

He could not say how much Everest has paid out to MacAuley.

"I know there have been some interim payments made under the policy, but I don't know where we are in terms of percentages or anything like that."

He said reconstruction will be delayed until the entire policy is settled.

"Until that is sorted out, they can't proceed with their building and that's what we are chasing," he said.

The lawsuit also claims damages for the ongoing loss of business, punitive damages and costs.

