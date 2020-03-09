Are you facing intimate partner violence? Here are some N.S. resources that can help

This story is part of Stopping Domestic Violence, a CBC News series looking at the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

There are resources available in Nova Scotia to those experiencing intimate partner violence and need assistance escaping their situations and getting to a safer place.

Transitional housing

There are several transitional shelters in the province that provide a safe place for women seeking refuge, including 13 locations through the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS) in Sydney, Waycobah, Port Hawkesbury, Antigonish, New Glasgow, Amherst, Truro, Millbrook, Halifax, Bridgewater, Yarmouth, Digby and Kentville.

If you are seeking help or are looking for information about abuse, you can call the 24-hour toll-free line at 1-855-225-0220.

THANS says they "provide a full range of support services to women and their children in a safe, supportive environment and … provide survivors of violence with opportunities to learn about available resources and alternatives to facilitate informed personal choices and decisions," according to their website.

Find a shelter near you and their contact information if you're living outside of Halifax.

If you're in Halifax, you can contact the HRM location, Bryony House, directly through their distress line at 902-422-7650, main shelter number at 902-423-7183, or website.

There's also transitional housing available through Adsum Centre in Lakeside, which provides communal living space, support and programming to 16 residents and their children. Staff is available 24/7 to provide support and lead programs. The focus is on addressing barriers that have led to residents' experiences of homelessness.

To learn more, contact Adsum Centre directly at 902-876-5011 or by email at adsumcentre@adsumforwomen.org.

If you need help moving your belongings safely, the national non-profit Shelter Movers has opened a chapter in Nova Scotia. Teams of volunteers act as a free moving service for women and children fleeing abuse, while they remain safe in a shelter or other location. Storage, pet fostering and translation services are arranged as required.

Contact info.ns@sheltermovers.com for more information.

Second-stage housing

For those looking to move to a more long-term place, second-stage housing offers safe and affordable housing for abused women and their children that can be found through your local transition house.

Find contact information for various housing organizations in Antigonish, Halifax, New Glasgow, and Sydney. There is also the Welkaqanik Next Step Shelter in Truro, which can be reached at 902-895-1738.

There are also long-term affordable housing options in Halifax and Dartmouth through the Adsum network: Adsum Court and The Alders . Adsum also owns a few condominiums in Clayton Park that are rented to single moms and their families.

Emergency shelters

There are a few options for emergency shelters in Nova Scotia for those who are homeless, or have nowhere else safe to go.

In Halifax, there is the Adsum House women and youth shelter on Brunswick Street. It also welcomes anyone identifying as transgender, non-binary, or gender-queer, and is open 24/7. Adsum House offers support from client workers, home-cooked meals, access to community resources and help finding safe housing.

For more information, email adsum@adsumforwomen.org or phone 902-423-4443 if you need emergency help.

Other options in Halifax include Barry House for women and their children (902-422-8324), and the Out of the Cold emergency winter shelter for men and women (902-225-0770).

Pet programs

For animal owners looking for a safe space to house their pets while leaving a violent situation, they have some options depending on where they live in Nova Scotia.

In the Halifax region, the Nova Scotia SPCA has launched a free pilot project called Paws & Support . While they're with the SPCA, owned pets will receive veterinary care and live with trained temporary foster families. Once an owner is in a healthy, safe space, they will be reunited with their pet.

Get in touch via e-mail at pawssupport@spcans.ca or call 1-844-835-4798.

In Amherst, N.S., there's the Cumberland SafePet program where Autumn House, the Amherst Veterinary Hospital and the Lillian Albion Animal Shelter have teamed up to ensure those in a domestic situation can also have their pets fostered in the community.

Visit autumnhouse.ca/contact to email the shelter for more information, or call the 24 hour crisis line at 902-667-1200.

Intervention programs

There are various counselling programs available throughout the province for men who have been violent in their relationships or affected by abuse, as well as women.

Find a program near you.

Other helpful links and information

For those dealing with abuse, women's and family resource centres across Nova Scotia can connect them to various supports like counselling, advocacy, housing, mental-health supports, child care, community activities and more.

If you are a newcomer to Canada, or want to share important information with someone who speaks another language, read about family law, criminal law, human rights, domestic abuse and more in Arabic, French, Farsi, Mandarin, Nepali, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.

Those looking for culturally-relevant Indigenous services can get in touch with the Mi'kmaw Family Healing Centre in Millbrook at 902-893-8483, or We'koqma'q at 902-756-3440. If you are in Halifax, there is the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre at 902-420-1576.

For more on legal aid, victim services, employment services and sexual assault, this resource map shows more information centres near you.

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911.

MORE TOP STORIES