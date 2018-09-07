McNeil hopes to break down booze borders this fall

Premier Stephen McNeil says he's optimistic interprovincial trade barriers that prevent alcohol from moving as freely as possible from one province to another could soon become less restrictive.

"Maybe not to the extent of 100 per cent open, but we believe we will get significant movement on that file between now and the end of October," McNeil told reporters at Province House on Thursday.

During the conference of provincial and territorial leaders this summer in New Brunswick, McNeil and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were tapped to find ways to improve interprovincial trade and reduce regulatory barriers.

While provinces across the country, including Nova Scotia, regularly tout trade successes with other countries, they've been less successful at finding ways to overcome the borders within their own country.

McNeil said he talked to Pallister last week and they settled on four initiatives to pursue, which he's hoping will receive unanimous support from premiers across the country.

While McNeil wouldn't detail the initiatives until they've been discussed with the other premiers, he did confirm a focus on the restrictions regarding alcohol.