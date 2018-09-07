McNeil hopes to break down booze borders this fall
Premiers for Nova Scotia and Manitoba tasked with improving interprovincial trade
Premier Stephen McNeil says he's optimistic interprovincial trade barriers that prevent alcohol from moving as freely as possible from one province to another could soon become less restrictive.
During the conference of provincial and territorial leaders this summer in New Brunswick, McNeil and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were tapped to find ways to improve interprovincial trade and reduce regulatory barriers.
While provinces across the country, including Nova Scotia, regularly tout trade successes with other countries, they've been less successful at finding ways to overcome the borders within their own country.
While McNeil wouldn't detail the initiatives until they've been discussed with the other premiers, he did confirm a focus on the restrictions regarding alcohol.