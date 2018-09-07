Skip to Main Content
McNeil hopes to break down booze borders this fall

McNeil hopes to break down booze borders this fall

Premier Stephen McNeil says he's optimistic interprovincial trade barriers that prevent alcohol from moving as freely as possible from one province to another could soon become less restrictive.

Premiers for Nova Scotia and Manitoba tasked with improving interprovincial trade

Michael Gorman · CBC News ·
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister are leading discussions between provincial and territorial trade ministers on regulatory barriers. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Premier Stephen McNeil says he's optimistic interprovincial trade barriers that prevent alcohol from moving as freely as possible from one province to another could soon become less restrictive.

"Maybe not to the extent of 100 per cent open, but we believe we will get significant movement on that file between now and the end of October," McNeil told reporters at Province House on Thursday.

During the conference of provincial and territorial leaders this summer in New Brunswick, McNeil and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were tapped to find ways to improve interprovincial trade and reduce regulatory barriers.

While provinces across the country, including Nova Scotia, regularly tout trade successes with other countries, they've been less successful at finding ways to overcome the borders within their own country.

McNeil said he talked to Pallister last week and they settled on four initiatives to pursue, which he's hoping will receive unanimous support from premiers across the country.

While McNeil wouldn't detail the initiatives until they've been discussed with the other premiers, he did confirm a focus on the restrictions regarding alcohol.

About the Author

Michael Gorman

Reporter

Michael Gorman is a reporter in Nova Scotia who covers Province House, rural communities, and everything in between. Contact him with story ideas at michael.gorman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us