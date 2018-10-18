Internet videos show how underage users can order pot online in Nova Scotia

One day after recreational marijuana became legal in Canada, internet users have found a way to sidestep the initial age-verification process for online pot purchases in Nova Scotia.

According to at least one video tutorial online, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation's cannabis catalogue can be accessed without an age-verified code. This is done by modifying the cookies associated with the site.

Cookies are small pieces of text that improve users' experience of websites. Usually they save information like preferences or past online activity on a specific site.

For example, if you add something to your online cart while shopping online but don't finish the purchase, it may still be there when you return to the site using the same computer.

Usual process involves visiting store

Under the NSLC's rules, online cannabis shoppers are first supposed to visit a bricks and mortar store in person to show ID proving they are over 19 years old. A staff member would then give them a code to access the site.

But the strategy to modify cookies means anyone of any age could access the NSLC site.

Beverley Ware, a spokesperson for the NSLC, said that even if an underage person was able to place an order, they would still be required to show ID when it was delivered to their home.

"This is not a security issue with our website, this is about social responsibility, and there is no connection to a customer's personal information," she said in an email response to CBC's questions.

"IT is looking into this but in the meantime we would like to remind Nova Scotians this is about responsible behaviour. Just as you would not provide liquor or cigarettes to a minor, it is illegal and irresponsible to provide cannabis to a minor."