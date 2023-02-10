Internationally acclaimed architect to design Lunenburg development amid concerns

One of Canada's leading architects will design a proposed housing development for the Town of Lunenburg, but many locals aren't convinced the project should happen at all.

On Tuesday, Lunenburg councillors awarded MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects a $151,000 contract for the Blockhouse Hill project after staff determined they were the best fit and value for money.

"What really set them apart from the very beginning of the review process was this incredible combination of international expertise and … a deep local connection," senior planner and town heritage officer Hilary Grant said in an interview earlier this week.

Led by acclaimed Nova Scotia architect and partner Brian MacKay-Lyons, the firm has designed major international projects as well as many in Nova Scotia like the Shobac cottages and studio on Hirtles Beach, the Queen's Marque in Halifax, and B2 Lofts in downtown Lunenburg.

The B2 Loft apartments on Montague Street in Lunenburg were designed by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. (MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects)

The firm is teaming up with Julian Smith, an expert heritage planner and scholar who's led conservation projects at Canada's Vimy Monument in France and contributed to a 2011 UNESCO report on historic urban environments.

"If you're drafting an all-star hockey team, well we got an all-star proposal team," Coun. Ed Halverson said during the meeting.

According to the contract, the architects must handle an archaeological reconnaissance study for the site, hold at least three public engagements, and deliver four designs that include different types of housing, new streets and parkland.

But on Tuesday council also received a petition from more than 700 local residents asking to pause the project and hold more community consultation. Lunenburg has a population of roughly 2,200 people.

"We're not sure how that will affect the town. We don't think the town has really done much due diligence on this," said Paula Rennie of Friends of Blockhouse Hill, an advocacy group that organized the petition.

Rennie said their group has been asking for months for councillors to take a step back from the idea of selling and developing the nine-hectare site. They are worried about losing public green space, and that developing in the UNESCO buffer zone could hurt Lunenburg's World Heritage designation.

Also, Rennie said the requirement that 10 per cent of the units must be affordable is not enough.

"We need subsidized housing here. We don't need more million-dollar houses. We don't need $700,000 houses," Rennie said.

The project comes at a time when Lunenburg is gearing up for a mayoral election on Aug. 12 to replace Matt Risser, who left in May. Coun. Melissa Duggan was the only vote against approving the design contract, saying it should wait until after the byelection.

Lunenburg's Back Harbour is seen from the top of Blockhouse Hill. The hill is currently home to an RV campground and tourism centre, and the town is looking to create a new residential development on the 22-acre site. (Robert Short/CBC)

While Coun. Halverson said the issue had certainly been "divisive," the only way to get a clear answer is to come up with a design that fits with Lunenburg and submit it to Parks Canada for their input.

"What I see in front of me is two people who will put their best foot forward, put their best efforts forward to make sure the concerns of the community are heard and addressed," Halverson said about Smith and MacKay-Lyons.

"Being able to put those answers to rest finally once and for all — and then we can move forward as a community — I think that's invaluable."

Staff told the council the design firm hopes to start consultations this summer.

MORE TOP STORIES