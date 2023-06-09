Royal Canadian Legion branch in Sydney mulling concerts geared toward newcomers

A new entertainment director at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 in Sydney, N.S., is hoping to feature young performers from all music genres, in part to give newcomers a place to gather and showcase their talents.

Reg Magliaro was recently elected second vice-president and entertainment director, after the branch was shut down for months because it suffered damage from post-tropical storm Fiona.

Magliaro is hoping his new initiative, called the Blue Beret Series, would allow musicians from any background to have an opportunity to perform in front of an audience.

"I would give them a place to play and a place for entertainment, and they could mix and mingle with our local artists as well. I think between the two of them, we'll see some great collaborations," he said.

Branches in western parts of the province have done something similar, he said. People pass around a blue beret and the proceeds go to the artists playing that night.

Introduction to diverse musical genres

Magliaro said he thinks the initiative would benefit a lot of people in Cape Breton.

"I've done a little bit of research on some artists that are here in Canada studying and living in the CBRM," he said.

"I think a lot of people would be quite a little bit shocked at how great the talent is there, because they really haven't had a place to showcase it yet."

One of the musicians who is keen on the idea is Oliver Galan, a student at Cape Breton University who's originally from the Philippines. He's played in bands in his home country but hasn't had many opportunities to do so yet in Cape Breton.

He said both artists and audiences would learn from each other if the initiative happens.

"I know there are a lot of people who love music in general here, and also it is introducing new music or new genres in different cultures to the people here in Sydney."

Magliaro said the feedback he's received on the idea has been positive, and he expects it will be approved at a meeting on Monday night.

"I don't think it could be anything else but a great, positive experience for all musicians."

