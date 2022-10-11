Meet 4 young women from Nova Scotia making waves in their fields

For years, Grade 12 student Shabad Kaur questioned her decision to concentrate on the sciences.

The team ambassador for the Canadian Association for Girls in Science, and student at Halifax West High School, said her family didn't know how to respond to a girl who wanted to study technology.

"In my community there was a lot of stigma, stereotypes surrounding going into sciences, like computer sciences," Kaur told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on International Day of the Girl.

Kaur said while young men at family functions were often asked what they planned to pursue at university, she was never asked that question.

"All of that kind of tied into me doubting myself and not having the confidence to go ahead with my passions."

Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas talks to four young women about the success they've achieved in their fields on Tuesday along with a representative of N.S. Girl. (Alex Mason/CBC)

Kaur was one of the speakers at an event at the Halifax Central Library on Tuesday organized by the non-profit N.S. Girl that brought together girls and young women between the ages of 12 and 25 years old.

Mainstreet spoke with four young women who took part in the event to hear how they define success, and what barriers they've encountered along the way.

Jahtaya Skeete is the 13-year-old owner of Taya Ties, a tie-dye apparel company she started during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Dejhani Allen is the 20-year-old owner of Culture Dance Movement who also runs Brawta Jamaican Jerk Joint with her family.

Damini Awoyiga is a Grade 10 student and spoken-word poet and writer.

From left: Susie Brigham from N.S. Girl, Shabad Kaur, Dejhani Allen, Jahtaya Skeete, Jeff Douglas and Damini Awoyiga at CBC's Halifax studios. (Alex Mason/CBC)

Listen to their full interview with host Jeff Douglas:

