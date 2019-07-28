Library's instrument borrowing program a hit with Halifax-area musicians

The Halifax Public Libraries instrument-lending program is hitting a high note with novice and seasoned musicians alike.

The program that allows library card holders to borrow instruments like guitars and banjos started just over one year ago.

Cynthia Gatto, the collection development manager for Halifax Public Libraries, said instruments have been checked out about 2,100 times over the last year.

"The response from the public has been tremendous," Gatto said in an interview at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, where the collection is housed.

"We've had lots of feedback from people saying how they've really enjoyed having a chance to try something they've never tried before, or a chance to try an instrument before they buy it."

Gatto noted the library has a collection of about 200 donated instruments, which means every instrument has been checked out many times.

Cynthia Gatto, the collection development manager for Halifax Public Libraries, says the response from the public has been tremendous. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"It's above expectation, although we did expect that people would really respond well to this program," she said.

"It's a chance for people to try something creative without any monetary risk … and it's just novel and kind of interesting."

Gatto said the program's clientele includes people young and old, and players of all skill levels.

"I was just reading something today where someone said they were depressed and were advised to try something new," said Gatto. "They got a violin from the library. They just loved it and it really helped, and were so thankful for that opportunity."

She said a few professional musicians even recently checked out instruments for a wedding gig.

Instruments in the collection include guitars, acoustic bass guitars, violins, keyboards, bells and djembes — an African drum.

But the most popular instruments are ukuleles and bongos.

Bongos are among the most popular instruments checked out. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

The program started with 150 instruments, and about 50 more have been donated by the public over the last year.

Six of those instruments were high-end, and so rather than adding them to the checkout list, they were placed in the recording studio at the Halifax Central Library.

Gatto said the library is always looking to acquire in-demand instruments like mandolins and banjos.

Halifax was the ninth city in Canada to receive the Sun Life Financial-funded program.

Although the collection is housed at Alderney Landing, instruments can be checked out for free from any Halifax-area public library.

There are currently about 600 people waiting in line to check out instruments from the library.

One instrument can be borrowed at a time, for three weeks, with an option for up to three renewals if there are no holds on the instrument.

