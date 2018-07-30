Installation of new parking payment system set to begin in Dartmouth
The HRM's new pay system is expected to be completed by early fall
The Halifax Regional Municipality is expected to begin installing its new parking payment system on Monday.
The municipality announced in a news release Friday that staff will begin removing on-street parking meters in downtown Dartmouth and replace them with paid parking signs as part of a parking technology project.
New digital pay stations are expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
The municipality said it will use a pay-by-plate and pay-by-zone system for most of Halifax and downtown Dartmouth.
"Payment is attached to the vehicle, not the parking space," the release said.
"Vehicles can move freely within the parking zone up to the time purchase or maximum time allowed."
Areas that previously had meters will now have signs designating each parking zone. Eight zones, covering most of Halifax and downtown Dartmouth, will be listed A through H.
Zones A through G in Halifax will cost $2 an hour for the first two hours and then $6 an hour with a maximum of four hours in any zone.
Zone H in Dartmouth will cost $1.50 an hour for the first two hours and then $4 an hour with a maximum of four hours.
Once parked, drivers must look for the signs and locate the nearest pay station. At the pay station, the driver must identify their licence plate number and the zone where they are parked.
Drivers will now be able to pay using credit, debit, smart pay by phone, the HotSpot mobile app, as well as coins.
The municipality said while pay stations and signs are being installed, areas where meters have been removed will have unrestricted parking.
"We ask that residents help local businesses by respecting a two-hour time limit in these unrestricted areas," the release said.
The new pay system is expected to be fully implemented by early fall.
