Inquiry into April mass killing in Nova Scotia launches website

The inquiry into the April 2020 mass killing in Nova Scotia has launched its official website.

The commissioners for the federal/provincial commission investigating the killings will provide updates at Masscasualtycommission.ca.

"They have an unwavering commitment to a full, transparent, and independent inquiry," spokesperson Sarah Young said of the Mass Casualty Commission. "The website will be a key part of the ongoing communications and updates."

The commission said it is calling the April killings a mass casualty to cover the devastating impact the murders had on many people.

"The horrific events in April took the lives of many innocent people and left others with serious physical and emotional injuries," the commissioners wrote in a statement.

"The scale of the loss and trauma caused fear, anger and grief in our communities, province and country and beyond. While many people refer to those events as the mass 'shooting', in addition to the gun-related deaths, there were many types of harms."

They wrote that the inquiry should find out why it happened, how it happened, and to find ways to stop it from ever happening again.

The three commissioners are J. Michael MacDonald, Leanne Fitch and Kim Stanton. The inquiry is setting up office space and staff to begin their work.

