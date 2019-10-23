Community groups step up to help Cape Breton inmates with resource fair

Inmates at the Cape Breton Correctional Facility were given the opportunity to talk with community organizations Wednesday as part of a resource fair.

The aim is to offer support to the inmates while they are transitioning from jail back into their communities.

John Scoville, the director of correctional services in Nova Scotia, said offering support before release is key because immediately after release is when inmates are most prone to reoffend.

"That's when they don't have anywhere to live. If they have no connection to treatment, if they have no support services, they're typically going back to the same thing that they left when they came in," said Scoville.

Scoville said some inmates do not have support in the communities and starting these programs while they're still incarcerated will give them someone to look to for support when they are released.

"We're able to keep people out, get them back in society and community, then I think it has a positive impact generally on your community," said Scoville.

John Scoville is director of correctional services in Nova Scotia. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Twelve organizations took part in the resource fair, which looked to support inmates with such things as education, employment, housing and help with addictions.

Inkin Young, a prevention councillor with the Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselling Association of Nova Scotia, said they can provide better help to Indigenous inmates because they can speak to each other in their own language.

"They're really happy to speak Mi'kmaw with me, there's a connection there," said Young. "You stick your hand out, if we can help, by all means we'll try."

Bo Denny, left, and Inkin Young, right, took part in the resource fair. Young is a prevention councillor with Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselling Association of Nova Scotia. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Education is a barrier for inmates upon release from prison because many do not have their high school diploma.

Karen Blair, the executive director of the Adult Learning Association of Cape Breton County, said having a criminal record is already a strike against inmates and not having a high school diploma further hinders their transition.

"One of the fellows who I was just chatting with a little while ago said he thinks he's not getting jobs because he doesn't have his Grade 12," said Blair. "That's a very real thing."

Scoville said around 85 per cent of inmates participate in the yearly resource fair, which was started in every Nova Scotian correctional facility last year.

