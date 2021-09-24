1 of 2 inmates accused of escaping Dartmouth jail arrested

Halifax Regional Police have arrested one of two men accused of escaping from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth last month.

Officers stopped what was believed to be a stolen vehicle Monday around 2 a.m. AT on Frederick Avenue in Halifax, police said in a news release.

A man and a woman were taken into custody. Police said the man has been identified as Chad Clarke.

He and another man, Thomas Joseph Smith, are accused of escaping the jail in Burnside in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

Clarke, 28, was on remand at the jail for charges that included theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession and breaking and entering.

Smith, 31, was on remand for charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while disqualified, failure to attend court and breach of conditions.

Police said Monday they continue to search for Smith. He is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are expected.

The provincial Justice Department has said it plans to do a full review of the incident.

