Inmate stabbed at Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility

An inmate at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility was stabbed twice Tuesday night during what police called a "physical disturbance" involving several inmates.

Halifax Regional Police confirmed they received a report about the incident Wednesday at 1:31 a.m.

The inmate, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the incident, but no suspects have been identified and there have been no arrests.

Not a riot, justice minister says

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey taking questions outside cabinet. (CBC)

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said he wouldn't call what happened at the Burnside jail a riot. He said four inmates were involved.

"Three of the individuals, aggression toward one," Furey said.

He said he didn't know the specifics of Tuesday's incident. He said there is a standard procedure prison staff follow when it comes to inmate interactions.

"Those processes were in place," he said. "The incident occurred. There was immediate attention and I would say appropriate attention to the needs of the victim at that time," Furey said.

