Worker seriously injured after being pinned by two trucks

A man has been seriously injured after being pinned by two trucks at a construction site on Hammonds Plains Road, according to the RCMP.

The Mounties were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m. after reports that a man had been struck by a dump truck. Once they arrived officers determined the man had become pinned between two trucks.

It's not clear how the man ended up between the two vehicles.

The man was part of a crew doing road work in the area.

The RCMP said the man had several broken bones but his injuries were not life-threatening. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

No charges will be laid. The investigation has been handed over to the Nova Scotia Department of Labour.