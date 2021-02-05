Car, baseball bat allegedly used as weapons in Eastern Passage fight

A visit to a home in Eastern Passage, N.S., went horribly wrong last Sunday when the visitor and his host allegedly got into a fight.

Halifax District RCMP were called to a home on Cow Bay Road around 7 p.m. They found a man injured on the side of the road and another injured man in a nearby driveway.

Police determined that the two men got in a fight, and the visitor allegedly used a baseball bat to strike the homeowner in the head, and threaten others.

Police say the homeowner then got in his car and mowed down the other man, who was walking along the side of the road. Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner is facing charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon and driving while disqualified.

The other man has been charged with assault with a weapon, criminal harassment and uttering threats.

MORE TOP STORIES