3 people injured after head-on collision on Dartmouth highway

Three people have been injured in a head-on collision on a Dartmouth highway Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to multiple reports of a red Mazda travelling on the wrong side of Highway 111 near exit 7 to Portland Street in Dartmouth around 4:10 p.m.

A few minutes later, callers reported the Mazda had collided with a blue Hyundai sedan.

Police say the driver of the Mazda, an 18-year-old man, tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses. The man was arrested for impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Police say he had minor injuries but was transported to hospital.

The people in the Hyundai, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were also taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 111 was closed early Saturday evening but was reopened around 8 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

