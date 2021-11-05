Nova Scotia's initial employee vaccination numbers show some sectors lagging

Initial figures released by the province indicate that employees in health care, education and emergency services have high vaccination rates.

But the vaccination rates for workers in long-term care and home care lag well behind.

The numbers released on Friday are based on employees who have submitted proof of full vaccination.

According to a news release, between 50 and 90 per cent of employees in key sectors have submitted proof of vaccination already.

Of those employees who responded, 91 per cent of workers at Nova Scotia Health and 99 per cent of workers at IWK Health Centre had been fully vaccinated.

Almost all workers in emergency health services who responded, 99 per cent, had already received two vaccine doses.

Of the employees in education who responded, 97 per cent had already been fully vaccinated.

Long-term care and home care figures lower

Long-term care workers reported a lower rate of full vaccinations with 85 per cent of those submitting proof having received two vaccine doses.

Home care workers had the lowest rate of full vaccination with only 89 per cent of those who responded being fully vaccinated.

Under the provincial mandate, all employees are required to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by Nov. 30 and are required to show proof of a second dose 70 days after the first dose.

Provincial employees who do not have a first dose by the November deadline will be placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The mandate affects 80,000 employees.

Premier Tim Houston said in the news release that he was "encouraged" by the initial numbers.

"This mandate is serious, but these are serious times and we have to take our responsibility to protect others seriously," he said.

" If you haven't been vaccinated yet, I encourage you to make the right choice."

The release notes that employees who indicate they do not intend to be vaccinated will be required to complete an education program.

