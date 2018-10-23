Cape Breton community mourns mother and daughter killed in car crash

The northern Cape Breton community of Ingonish is coping with the deaths of a mother and daughter who were killed in a car crash Saturday.

Jennifer Westhaver, 67, and her daughter Katie, 36, were killed in a three-vehicle collision east of Antigonish on Highway 104 at Dagger Woods.

"They died together," said Brandi Lee Whitty, a friend. "They had a big impact on the community."

Kind and generous women

Whitty said both women were well-known for their kindness and generosity.

"They were always ones to donate during other people's hard times."

She remembered Jennifer for creating mouth-watering treats in the kitchen, especially cinnamon rolls — "her signature dish."

Katie was a teacher's assistant at Cabot High School and Cape Smokey Elementary.

Whitty said she also fished with her partner, Matthew Smith, and was mother to a little girl.

Community volunteers

Both mother and daughter enjoyed volunteering in the community.

Vince Forrestall, physical activity strategy co-ordinator for Victoria County, said Jennifer made him feel very welcome when they worked together on projects at the Ingonish outdoor rink.

"She always had the tea and coffee on," he said. "And to be welcomed like that by somebody in the community was something special."

Forrestall said Katie helped clear trails at Cape Smokey for the Hike Nova Scotia Summit last May.

"She was a bright light," said Forrestall. "You could feel her positivity."

The mother and daughter were in a Honda Civic that collided with an SUV and truck Saturday afternoon.

A 60-year-old woman who was in the SUV died later in hospital and a third person, who was in the truck suffered minor injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign launched Monday to support the Westhaver/Smith families describe the women as "two of the most caring, compassionate, strong and determined women."

By late Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had exceeded its $6,000 goal with nearly $8,000 raised.