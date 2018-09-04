Here's the story behind Information Morning's new sound

Listeners of Information Morning in mainland Nova Scotia will notice something different about the program starting today.

After more than 17 years, the program has adopted a new theme by Halifax musician Rich Aucoin.

Aucoin sat down with Information Morning's Portia Clark to share the story behind the theme. Here is part of that conversation.

What does it feel like hearing your music on the show?

I've always heard the other themes on the CBC shows and this one, and been like, 'I wonder how you get to have your music in that spot?' And sure enough, somehow everything aligned that you asked me to have this on the show. So I'm very honoured and excited to hear it when I listen to the show.

Rich Aucoin is the musician behind Information Morning's new theme. (Devaan Ingraham/Canadian Press)

It's called 'The Fear' — explain the title for us, Rich.

All the new songs on the next record I'm releasing, I was trying to distill them down to one word.

Distilling it down to the word 'fear' really gives it more of this ominous sounding track that's coming up, but then you hear this really playful bass line and really nice major chords and it just is a feelgood sort of song.

It's based around the one-lyric mantra of the song, which is 'You'll never get to move on until the fear from you is gone - Rich Aucoin

So it's based around the one-lyric mantra of the song, which is 'You'll never get to move on until the fear from you is gone'. So basically, an age-old expression of not being able to do anything unless you go into it with courage and go wholeheartedly and not do it with trepidation.

Take us into your studio, how do you create your sound?

I compose all my music in the same way a film composer would compose to film. I'll pick some visuals to write my songs to, and usually an entire record to a full movie.

So I'll cue up the film on a separate monitor and be kind of watching it for different beats. So in this song for instance, there's a firework that gets shot off, so you can hear this whistle sound and it almost sounds like your speakers are crackling at one point and that's the actual foley sound of a firework in the track.

And so I'll do that and I'll play the music by myself in my studio here in Halifax. And then I'll go on the road and find different musicians that I've played with over the years and get them to replace the different base parts and drum parts

Are your family CBC fans? Will they be tuning in every hour at the top of the hour?

I 100 percent know that my mom is listening, even without me prompting her to be like, 'Hey, listen to Information Morning this morning.'

Information Morning has a new theme. It's a tune by Halifax musician Rich Aucoin. 4:58

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia