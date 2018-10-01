Information Morning Cape Breton visiting First Nation communities

Information Morning Cape Breton is visiting all five First Nation communities on the island, known as Unama'ki, as part of Mi'kmaq History Month.

Show host Steve Sutherland and producer Nicole MacLennan have already been to Eskasoni and Wagmatcook, and will spend a day each in Membertou, Potlotek and We'koqma'k in the coming days to listen and bring back the stories those communities say should be told.

"In our line of work, we're used to huddling in a story meeting and deciding what stories we want to cover and who we want to talk to about them," said Sutherland.

"But this project is about going out to communities and being ready to receive, not take — being open to the stories people want to tell and hearing them first-hand."

'Explorations in Unama'ki'

The stories are part of what the Cape Breton team is calling Explorations in Unama'ki and will run throughout the month of October.

The series launched Monday with a conversation on the importance of Treaty Day by Andrew Denny, Grand Keptin of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council.

"We believe CBC has a role to play in reconciliation and this is an attempt to recognize that, by spending some time in Unama'ki communities and being open to the stories that people decide they want to share," said Sutherland.

"We think we've fallen short in the past in telling Mi'kmaq stories and hearing Mi'kmaq voices on the air. These community visits are an effort to show respect, to make connections, to listen and learn, and come back with the stories people decide they want to share, instead of deciding which stories we want to take."