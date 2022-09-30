Lab-confirmed flu cases in Nova Scotia more than double in a week

Cases of influenza have more than doubled in Nova Scotia, according to the most recent data released by the province on Thursday.

According to the province's Respiratory Watch report for the period from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26 (Week 47 in 2022), there are 524 new cases of influenza A and no cases of influenza B. The previous reporting period, from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 (Week 46), noted 201 cases overall.

The Week 47 update noted eight deaths among people with lab-confirmed influenza, cautioning that the deaths don't necessarily mean the flu was a major contributing cause of death or hospitalization. The Week 46 report noted two deaths.

These deaths are the first recorded influenza-related deaths in Nova Scotia since 2016. In 2016, there were three flu-related deaths for the whole year. In 2015, there was only one flu-related death.

There have been 936 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and one lab-confirmed case of influenza B so far in the 2022-2023 reporting period.

In addition to the flu, Week 47 also identified one case of adenovirus, four cases of enterovirus/rhinovirus, three cases of parainfluenza and 159 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Week 46 noted five cases enterovirus/rhinovirus, three cases of parainfluenza, one case of adenovirus and 124 cases of RSV.

Cases of influenza in Nova Scotia began to increase in October, according to provincial data.

