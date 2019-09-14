Infant formula recalled due to rancidity, off colour

An infant formula product has been recalled due to rancidity and off colour.

Abbott Laboratories is recalling Abbott brand Calcilo XD powder in the 375-gram size.

The UPC on the product is 0 70074 53329 2 and the code is 79696K80.

The product has been distributed to Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C.

This infant formula has been recalled due to rancidity and an off colour. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said there have been illnesses associated with consuming the formula.

Consumption of rancid food may cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The federal agency is investigating and ensuring the formula is being removed from stores.

Anyone with this infant formula should throw it out or return it to the store, the CFIA said.

