Why an industrial park sign is a symbolic win for Beechville

The historically black community of Beechville, just outside Halifax, will be celebrating a symbolic victory Saturday.

"The Lakeside Industrial Park has been renamed to the Beechville Industrial Park," says Ayo Aladejebi, a senior advisor with HRM's African Nova Scotian Affairs Integration Office.

A press release from the Beechville Community Development Association states the "50 year old struggle is over" and that the change came through the "dogged determination of the Beechville Community."

The shrinking boundaries of the community have been an ongoing concern for decades.

"When our ancestors first came and were granted land, Beechville went from the Armdale Rotary to almost Five Island Lake," said Patsy Crawford, with the Beechville association. "They just kept moving us back and the boundary lines kept getting smaller and smaller."

Crawford said there are ongoing development concerns in Beechville, and more work to do about restoring land that was granted to the ancestors of local residents that is now considered Crown land.

But Crawford said renaming the industrial park will encourage people to keep working.

"This is a legacy for our future," said Crawford. "Once people see something has been accomplished it gives them more incentive."

A new Beechville Industrial Park sign will be unveiled at 11:45 a.m. at the corner of St. Margarets Bay Road and Lakeside Park Drive.

