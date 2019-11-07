Worker taken to hospital after fall at Halifax construction site

A man has been taken to hospital after an accident at a workplace in Halifax on Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the worker was at a construction site in the 1600 block of Oxford Street when the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m.

Police said the man is expected to be OK.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said the man fell, but could not say what he fell from, or how far.

The Department of Labour has been notified about the incident.

