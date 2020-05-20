Man dead after work place accident near Halifax Exhibition Centre

A 57-year-old man was killed Tuesday at an industrial site near the Halifax Exhibition Centre, according to the RCMP.

The man was working when he was crushed between a truck and a trailer.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The man was from Hatchet Lake, a community on the outskirts of metro Halifax.

His death is not considered suspicious and is considered an occupational health and safety accident, which is being investigated by the province's Department of Labour, said police.

An RCMP traffic analyst was at the scene to aid in the investigation and the medical examiner will determine the manner of death.

MORE TOP STORIES