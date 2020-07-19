Hands-on play centres reopen as number of active COVID-19 cases remains low
Expect reduced hours, intense cleaning, face masks
Hands-on play centres have started reopening in Nova Scotia as the number of active cases of COVID-19 remains low.
The Discovery Centre, a science centre in Halifax, reopened on Saturday. Nova Scotia has only two known active cases of COVID-19.
Ryan Jameson, the science education manager at the centre, said staff have been preparing to reopen since the closure began in March.
"We're still hands on," Jameson said. "Obviously we did a lot of work leading up to this, making sure that we have the most hands-on things that are easy to sanitize ... but a lot of work's been going on to just make sure that we keep this a hands-on, minds-on environment in a safe way."
To keep visitors safe, Jameson said staff at the centre have started wearing masks, hand sanitizer is readily available and there is more focused cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
The centre is also open at reduced hours to allow for an hour of cleaning in the afternoon. Directional arrows have been placed on the floor to guide people through the centre.
Visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing and masks are recommended.
Jameson said tickets can only be purchased online ahead of time to maintain the centre's capacity.
Despite the new rules, Jameson said children and their parents will still get the hands-on experience of exhibits like the Rubik's Cube zone and the marine touch pool, but there are also more visual and low-touch experiments available.
Douglas Choo, a Wolfville, N.S., resident vacationing in Halifax with his family, visited the Discovery Centre on Sunday.
Choo said he felt comfortable bringing his children back to the centre because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.
He said he and his family were excited to come back, despite the new precautions.
"It's certainly different but I don't think it's restrictive to the point that it affects the experience. I think the experience is still just as good as before," Choo said.
Beyond! Indoor Play, an indoor playground in Elmsdale, N.S., reopened on July 13.
Outdoor playgrounds reopened in June, but indoor play spaces were slow to do the same.
Rob Kennedy, the co-owner of the business, said he was hesitant about reopening but the business is taking the proper cleaning precautions.
"Due to the current situation, we weren't sure if people were going to take to it or not," Kennedy said.
"But leading up to opening day, we had a good response online in terms of people wanting to come in and book some private playtime. So we were nervous, but we were pleasantly optimistic."
Kennedy said the play space usually hosted about 30 to 40 kids before the pandemic.
Now, the business is only taking private bookings of 10 people or fewer at a time.
"Once the [group is] finished their playtime, I start cleaning and I start from the outside doors to every surface in the whole building, all the play equipment, and I get it set up for the next group," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said bookings during the first week filled up quickly, but things have started to slow.
However, he's staying positive.
"Basically, our biggest thing is that we are prioritizing safety over profits right now," he said.
"And I really feel that anyone in this industry, that is the only way to ensure that we have a sustainable industry going forward."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.