Hands-on play centres reopen as number of active COVID-19 cases remains low

Hands-on play centres have started reopening in Nova Scotia as the number of active cases of COVID-19 remains low.

The Discovery Centre, a science centre in Halifax, reopened on Saturday. Nova Scotia has only two known active cases of COVID-19.

Ryan Jameson, the science education manager at the centre, said staff have been preparing to reopen since the closure began in March.

"We're still hands on," Jameson said. "Obviously we did a lot of work leading up to this, making sure that we have the most hands-on things that are easy to sanitize ... but a lot of work's been going on to just make sure that we keep this a hands-on, minds-on environment in a safe way."

Ryan Jameson, the science education manager at the Discovery Centre in Halifax, said tickets can only be purchased online ahead of time to maintain the centre's capacity. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

To keep visitors safe, Jameson said staff at the centre have started wearing masks, hand sanitizer is readily available and there is more focused cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

The centre is also open at reduced hours to allow for an hour of cleaning in the afternoon. Directional arrows have been placed on the floor to guide people through the centre.

Visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing and masks are recommended.

Jameson said tickets can only be purchased online ahead of time to maintain the centre's capacity.

More visual demonstrations and low-touch experiments will be available at the Discovery Centre, such as a demonstration with shaving cream in a vacuum chamber. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Despite the new rules, Jameson said children and their parents will still get the hands-on experience of exhibits like the Rubik's Cube zone and the marine touch pool, but there are also more visual and low-touch experiments available.

Douglas Choo, a Wolfville, N.S., resident vacationing in Halifax with his family, visited the Discovery Centre on Sunday.

Choo said he felt comfortable bringing his children back to the centre because of the low number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

Douglas Choo, right, and his family felt comfortable coming back to the Discovery Centre because the number of active COVID-19 cases is low in Nova Scotia. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

He said he and his family were excited to come back, despite the new precautions.

"It's certainly different but I don't think it's restrictive to the point that it affects the experience. I think the experience is still just as good as before," Choo said.

Beyond! Indoor Play, an indoor playground in Elmsdale, N.S., reopened on July 13.

Outdoor playgrounds reopened in June , but indoor play spaces were slow to do the same.

Rob Kennedy, the co-owner of the business, said he was hesitant about reopening but the business is taking the proper cleaning precautions.

"Due to the current situation, we weren't sure if people were going to take to it or not," Kennedy said.

"But leading up to opening day, we had a good response online in terms of people wanting to come in and book some private playtime. So we were nervous, but we were pleasantly optimistic."

Kennedy said the play space usually hosted about 30 to 40 kids before the pandemic.

Now, the business is only taking private bookings of 10 people or fewer at a time.

"Once the [group is] finished their playtime, I start cleaning and I start from the outside doors to every surface in the whole building, all the play equipment, and I get it set up for the next group," Kennedy said.

The owner of Beyond! Indoor Play in Elmsdale, N.S., said all surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized between groups. (Beyond Indoor Play Ltd./Facebook)

Kennedy said bookings during the first week filled up quickly, but things have started to slow.

However, he's staying positive.

"Basically, our biggest thing is that we are prioritizing safety over profits right now," he said.

"And I really feel that anyone in this industry, that is the only way to ensure that we have a sustainable industry going forward."

MORE TOP STORIES