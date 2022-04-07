Indigenous woman draws on oral teachings to revive traditional motherhood practices

An Anishinaabe woman living in Eskasoni, N.S., is helping women in her community reconnect to Indigenous motherhood traditions through workshops and teachings.

Nina Kent, an entrepreneur and artisan, learned about the traditions when she became a mother, thanks to oral teachings from her family. Now she wants to share them with as many mothers as possible.

Kent makes many traditional Indigenous items, but key to her work with young mothers are moss bags.

"Traditionally, we've had moss bags around since time immemorial in Indigenous communities," she said in an interview.

Moss bags keep the baby warm and tightly wrapped in a womb-like space, which improves sleep.

Kent (right) had an event at Dalbrae Academy teaching youth about moss bags on Nov. 18, 2021. (Submitted by Nina Kent)

Traditionally, the bags held moss inside, which had medicinal properties and acted like a diaper. It was antiseptic and absorbent, keeping the baby dry and rash-free.

Today, a soft material or blanket is used to swaddle the baby on the inside, and the outer layer can be any kind of breathable fabric. Leather can be used to lace up the front.

On the outside, some moss bags have ribbon patterns and beadwork on them, while others may have patterns or a solid colour design.

Mainstreet NS 7:29 How an Anishinaabe woman is helping other Indigenous mothers reclaim a lost practice Nina Kent, the owner of Originative Products, is holding online workshops this week to teach women how to design and create moss bags, which are used to carry babies. 7:29

Self-taught

It wasn't until she was gifted a bag by her sister when Kent became a mother herself 4 years ago that she learned how to make them.

Many Indigenous ways have been lost due to residential schools, oppression of language and history. But Kent reached out to an elder in her community and her parents to learn more about them.

Her parents told her she grew up in a moss bag herself.

Kent said that if she had never reached out to anyone to find out about the history of the bags, she would have never have known its significance, and that could be the case for many other Indigenous mothers.

"I think it's something that's really important to share and make sure that every Indigenous mother knows how to make one for their child."

The moss bag's interior is made out of a softer fabric, like a blanket, to keep the baby warm and comfortable. (Submitted by Nina Kent)

When Kent first tried to make one four years ago, she asked a family member to teach her over the phone, but it was complicated. So, she took apart the one she had and created a pattern out of it. Over the years she began making them for people and one day she was asked to host a workshop.

Thanks to public health measures imposed during the pandemic, the in-person workshops had to be smaller groups.

In February 2022, she decided to host a workshop online over zoom. It was successful and she has since been contacted by communities outside Nova Scotia to host other workshops.

Kent said the work is very rewarding for her, and she was thanked by Mi'kmaw Elder and Knowledge Keeper Jane Meader from Membertou First Nation for her work in bringing these teachings back to Unama'ki.

Babies sleep better

One of the women who had taken her in person workshop was Kate Jadis from Epekwitk First Nation.

Jadis has been living in Eskasoni since 2007. She had been friends with Kent prior to taking her moss bag workshop, but didn't make one for her own children until two years ago, though she did swaddle them.

Kate Jadis's son inside the first moss bag she made. (Submitted by Kate Jadis)

"They slept better...they slept longer, they just loved being swaddled," said Jadis.

She said having Kent bring these teachings to Mi'kma'ki has been important.

"Because that's how it used to be, traditionally. Mothers would help one another."

Reclamation of traditions

Jadis said the ability to make moss bags is about bringing back traditions.

It's something that she can share with other mothers and will continue to pass on.

She said that reclaiming these traditions helps Indigenous mothers embrace their culture, and that they shouldn't be ashamed about wanting to keep their babies close for both the children's comfort and their own.

The top of the moss bag is designed to keep the baby's head secure. (Gille Moire Photography)

"That's the first voice that our children are hearing, is their mothers, and the comfort comes from being close to their moms," she said.

"Making them [moss bags] is allowing us to have those conversations again with grandmothers, aunties and mums...about bring that tradition back."

