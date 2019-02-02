'We're showing our presence': Group marches in Halifax for Indigenous rights

The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax was closed to traffic for about an hour Saturday afternoon — but it didn't mean the bridge was quiet.

About 100 people took part in an Indigenous rights march, walking from Dartmouth to Halifax over the bridge.

"You can take up the whole road," organizer Suzanne Patles called out to the crowd, who cheered and spread out in response.

The MacDonald bridge is closed right now for an Indigenous March from Dartmouth to Halifax. They’re singing an honour song to start things off <a href="https://t.co/Uk39gaD00A">pic.twitter.com/Uk39gaD00A</a> —@cbcemma

The group sang songs, played drums and chanted loudly: "Water is life, respect Indigenous rights."

Several people donned purple T-shirts with the words "Stop violence against Indigenous women," while others carried banners and signs which read "Indigenous rights matter" and "No justice on stolen land."

Clayton Esau, right, said he was at Saturday's march for his family, for missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada, and for himself. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Many of the signs were in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, where 14 people were arrested last month for protesting a planned natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

Members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation have also alleged that Coastal GasLink has unnecessarily destroyed traplines and bulldozed tents on their land.

Clayton Esau was at Saturday's march, carrying a sign that said "No pipelines on stolen land."

Esau, who is Eastern Cree, said he was there on Saturday for his family, his brothers and sisters who couldn't attend, and missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada.

For those not at the march, Esau said he wants them to know that Indigenous people aren't trying "to take anything away from [anyone]."

People marching in Halifax hold a banner in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, where 14 members were arrested last month for protesting a planned natural gas pipeline in British Columbia. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"We want to share everything that we have in this beautiful country," he said "We can all just share in the resources that are plentiful in this country, that a lot of people seem to be keeping for themselves."

Esau said Saturday's turnout was encouraging, especially with the recent incidents in B.C.

"It was very discouraging at the beginning of the month. But standing here today, I'm feeling like there's still a lot of power, there's still a lot of fire, there's still a lot of fight to be fought, but we're still here."

'We are here and we have rights'

Patles said they organized the march because Indigenous people are unsatisfied with the current relationship with Canada.

"We're demanding a meaningful relationship where our authority is recognized and affirmed," she said.

"Our rights, that are entrenched and inherent, are not just checked boxes. We are a people, we were here and we have rights and laws that have to be recognized."

She said the bridge was chosen for a reason.

"This is our traditional territory. We were displaced out of the Halifax area and this is our way of saying we've always been here. We're showing our presence."

People sang songs, chanted and played drums while marching across the bridge. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Brianna Cromwell is a student at Saint Mary's University and heard about the march through one of her classes.

She's non-Indigenous, but wanted to come as an ally and said these issues affect everyone.

"They're constantly fighting for their land and I think it's really important that we support them," she said.

"We're all in this fight together."

Halifax Regional Police assisted the Halifax Harbour Bridges patrol officers to shut down the bridge, as well as parts of Gottingen Street, where the march ended.

Organizers told the crowd on Saturday that the police were there to help and had been working with them to make sure everyone there would be safe.