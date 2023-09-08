Indigenous program to teach youth on storytelling, traditional knowledge

A new Indigenous initiative set to begin this Saturday talks about the significance of communication and storytelling.

The free professional training program is called Bridge to Publishing: Reclaiming the Indigenous Narrative of Atlantic Canada.

The pilot project will be held at Asitu'lisk Cultural Centre, near Bridgewater. It will give youth the opportunity to learn their oral traditions and use them in publishing and storytelling.

Lindsay Marshall, the Bridge to Publishing co-chair, discussed the program on CBC's Mainstreet Nova Scotia.

"Indigenous storytelling is the means by which we transfer knowledge and this knowledge has been accumulated over thousands and thousands of years," Marshall said.

Focus on connection

Bridge to Publishing has focused on connecting Indigenous storytellers with youth and is led by a committee of Indigenous elders, authors, artists and educators all over the Atlantic region.

The launch begins a series of workshops for youth interested in storytelling.

"The opportunity for the youth to engage their elders in the communities as writers or publishers is fast becoming an urgency," Marshall said.

The initiative is funded through the Ulnooweg Community Fund and the Canada Council for the Arts with support from eight publishers through Nimbus Publishing.

Marshall said young people have pushed for a program to bring together new ways of communication and knowledge through the use of reading, multimedia and transliteracy — a concept that uses various forms of communication across a range of platforms.

'We're losing so many people'

"We're losing so many people and the knowledge that goes with that is a tragedy," Marshall said. "We see it as an urgent, urgent demand for more content."

Elder Albert Marshall, Sen. Brian Francis and artist Gerald Gloade will attend Saturday's event. Gloade had been working with Nimbus Publishing for some time as an illustrator and will discuss the significance of Indigenous art.

"Everything is in the forefront for Indigenous culture. I mean, before it didn't matter and nobody was asking us but now, people are starting to see that we have a way of doing things and we have a contribution to make," Gloade said.

Marshall said it's a great opportunity for youth to feel inclusion in storytelling and to celebrate Indigenous voices, stories and lived experiences.

"We see more ways for people to be involved with shared stories to bring their communities to life in a way that's never been seen before," Marshall said.

"This is a way to empower youth to find great careers, to do wonderful things in their communities and outside the communities."

MORE TOP STORIES