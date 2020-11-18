Indigenous author asked to remove poems from book considered for N.S. classrooms

An Indigenous author is questioning why the provincial government asked her to remove several poems from one of her books before it could be used in Nova Scotia classrooms, but didn't respond when she wanted to discuss the changes.

On April 5, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development contacted Rebecca Thomas through her publisher about possibly using her most recent book of poetry, I Place You into the Fire, for students aged 12 to 15.

But in the request, the department also asked that six poems be removed before the book could be used in schools.

The book features a collection of spoken-word poems that examines the life of a second-generation residential school survivor, while expressing the desire for Indigenous justice, empathy and equality.

(Nimbus Publishing)

Thomas, a former poet laureate of Halifax, told the department she was interested, but she wanted to know why several poems needed to be removed.

She didn't hear back after she proposed the discussion.

"I'm disappointed because I think that this is an excellent opportunity to really teach some folks about what it's like being the kid of a residential school survivor, from a first voice," Thomas told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon on Tuesday.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the Education Department said it had not yet contacted Thomas, but was in the early stages of reviewing her book alongside the Mi'kmaq Services branch.

"Materials are reviewed for age-appropriate content and language, including the use of profanity. While many poems in the collection would be excellent for students of this age group, several included extreme profanity that would not be appropriate for the classroom," the statement said.

"While we would never ask an artist to alter their words, the department often works with publishers to create compilation pieces appropriate to support student learning."

Thomas said she understands that, but she still hasn't received an explanation as to why the poems were asked to be removed.

She suspects it was the use of the F-word, but more so the term "Indian," which is used throughout her poems.

Maritime Noon 53:10 An Indigenous author in Nova Scotia tells us about her book not being read in schools, and we hear more about the removal of the Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Charlottetown. Doug Bathune is on the phone-in. Indigenous author Rebecca Thomas tells us about the Nova Scotia Department of Education stopping efforts to have her book used in classrooms. We hear more about the removal of the Sir John A. MacDonald statue in Charlottetown from Mi'kmaq photographer Patricia Bourque. And, Doug Bethune joins us on the phone-in to answer your car-related questions. 53:10

Thomas said she's comfortable replacing the F-word for a school edition, but "Indian" must stay. She said the misnomer can be used as a teaching tool.

"I think there's a really good conversation around generational use, the impacts of that word, reclamation around that word and rejection of that word," she said.

Thomas said after a while, when she didn't hear back from the department, she assumed it was no longer interested, so she let it go.

But after the remains of 215 children were discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., last week, she didn't want to be silent.

She expressed her concern Monday on Twitter and has since received support from people across Canada, including teachers who have said they are interested in teaching her book in their classrooms.

The NS Dept of Ed wanted to buy hundreds (1000s?) of copies of my book but wanted me to censor and remove 5 poems. One of them was titled "An Indian Called Sir" about growing up with a dad who went to IRS. Still feel the same after those 215 kids were found, <a href="https://twitter.com/nseducation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nseducation</a>? <a href="https://twitter.com/nsgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nsgov</a>. —@beccaleat

She explained that she was most upset about the potential removal of a poem called An Indian Named Sir, which is about being the child of a residential school survivor and her father's struggle with addiction.

"I was just so, so deeply sad and then I started getting really mad and I was like, 'How dare they try to eliminate a conversation between a kid and her dad who went to a residential school like that?'" she said.

"It just felt just despicable. It just made me so mad, and then to completely refuse to engage in conversation around that, I found to be really upsetting."

Thomas said she would still work with the department if it is open to having a discussion about the poems and their possible removal, but she won't violate the integrity of her work.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

