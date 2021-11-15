Indian Brook man charged after allegedly threatening fishery officers in St. Marys Bay

An Indian Brook, N.S., man faces multiple charges after he allegedly threatened fishery officers and nearly collided with a Canadian Coast Guard boat in St. Marys Bay last month.

In a news release, RCMP said the fisherman was following a coast guard vessel and came "dangerously close" to the bow. A collision was avoided because of manoeuvres made by the captain of the coast guard boat.

RCMP said the fisherman then threatened fishery officers who were aboard another boat working in the area.

The 37-year-old accused has been charged with uttering threats, dangerous operation of a vessel and six counts of obstructing a peace officer.

RCMP say the alleged incident happened on Oct. 30.

The accused was arrested Nov. 9. He was released on conditions and will appear in Digby provincial court on Jan. 14, 2022.

Last year, St. Marys Bay was the site of tension between Mi'kmaw fishermen and commercial fishers following the launch of Sipekne'katik First Nation's treaty fishery. Commercial fisherman have been accused of damaging First Nations fishing gear, torching a van and stealing lobster.

