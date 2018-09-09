Skip to Main Content
Indian Brook man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash
New

Indian Brook man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash

The man, 24, was airlifted to a Halifax hospital after the ATV he was driving went off the roadway and struck a culvert Saturday evening,

Man, 24, airlifted to Halifax hospital after ATV went off road and hit culvert Saturday

CBC News ·

A 24-year-old Indian Brook, N.S. man sustained life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash Saturday evening in Indian Brook.

RCMP said the lone rider went off the roadway and struck a culvert.

Police, the Indian Brook Volunteer Fire Department and EHS were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Tuff Street.

The man was flown to a Halifax hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

