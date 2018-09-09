New
Indian Brook man suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash
A 24-year-old Indian Brook, N.S. man sustained life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash Saturday evening in Indian Brook.
RCMP said the lone rider went off the roadway and struck a culvert.
Police, the Indian Brook Volunteer Fire Department and EHS were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Tuff Street.
The man was flown to a Halifax hospital via Life Flight helicopter.