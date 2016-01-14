Man dressed as medical staff in Halifax hospital investigated for indecent act

Police are investigating after a man allegedly committed what's being described as an indecent act involving a patient at a Halifax hospital last week.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority said the man was spotted roaming through the Victoria General Hospital on March 22 and the early morning hours of March 23.

At some point, the same man was also seen wearing medical scrubs, said spokesperson John Gillis.

"The person who was seen ... had taken from somewhere and put on some scrubs. So I don't know what his intention was, but he was dressed as a medical person," Gillis said in an interview.

"During that time on Friday evening and Saturday, there was an incident that occurred with a patient unfortunately."

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the hospital after receiving a report of an "unwanted person."

In a news release, police said officers arrested a 49-year-old Halifax man for public intoxication. The man was ultimately charged with theft and released from custody.

Police said it wasn't until March 28 that they learned the same man allegedly committed an indecent act while inside the hospital.

Gillis said a man who health authority staff believe to be the same person was seen back in the hospital twice this past week.

The man is described at five-foot-10, 150 pounds with white and gray short hair and a goatee.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or location of the suspect to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES