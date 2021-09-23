Income assistance recipients fall further behind with latest N.S. budget, critic says

Nova Scotia's new budget is coming under fire for not increasing income assistance rates to keep up with inflation.

During its mostly health-care focused budget announcement on Tuesday, the province did not increase income assistance rates for this year.

"Not only is there no increase, they are effectively cutting the budget to those who are thousands of dollars already below the poverty line. I'm very concerned about that," said Christine Saulnier, the Nova Scotia director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a policy research institute for economic and social justice and environmental sustainability.

Saulnier's sentiments were echoed by opposition leaders.

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said he was disappointed there was no increase in income assistance.

"To say people who need help the most don't get anything in this budget is pretty disappointing," Rankin said.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill said he was "scandalized" income assistance isn't increasing with inflation, especially given increases in the prices of food and furnace oil.

"The budget is the government's opportunity to put their money where their mouth is here about the cost of living crisis and I think what we've got here is very little rubber hitting very little road," he said.

'Always more that can be done,' premier says

In response to the criticism, Premier Tim Houston said the question around affordability is a fair one. He said costs are going up everywhere and that his government has lots of things in the latest budget to help.

"There's always more that can be done and we'll continue to try and do that," Houston said, referring to the budget as compassionate.

Houston said there are a lot of demands on government and it's doing what it can to support Nova Scotians.

The province said it plans to spend $15 million more on affordable housing programs. There is also $2 million to be used by the housing task force between the province and Halifax Regional Municipality.

Housing concerns

Saulnier said funding announcements in areas like housing wouldn't make a difference to Nova Scotians living in poverty.

She said it appears the government is taking the approach that if more housing is built, "somehow that will trickle down and people who really can't afford market rent will somehow get access."

