Nova Scotia to hire 173 more specialists for students with extra needs

The Nova Scotia government is once again beefing up services and programs aimed at helping students who have extra needs in the classroom.

The $15 million promised in the spring budget for inclusive education will go towards hiring 173 more inclusive education specialists, teachers and other assistants, the Education Department announced Thursday.

They include:

18 guidance counsellors

11 autism teacher specialists

11 resource teachers

30 education assistants

32 child and youth care practitioners

13 African-Nova Scotian and Mik'maw student support workers

11 pre-primary inclusion coaches

8 schools-plus facilitators

8 school psychologists and speech language pathologists

3 student-health nurses

4 transition supports for youth in care

The province's largest school region, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, will get the most help with 54 new support positions. It is followed by the Cape Breton Victoria Centre for Education, which is getting 24.5 new positions, and the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, which is getting 22.

This is the second year of a five-year plan to change inclusive education, according to the province.

Last year, the provincial government also spent $15 million on new hires aimed at meeting its commitment to the recommendations made by the Commission for Inclusive Education. That funding went towards hiring 191 additional staff provincewide.