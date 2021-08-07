Man has serious injuries following dispute in Halifax's south end

One person is in hospital with serious injuries and another has minor injuries following a dispute in Halifax's south end.

According to a release, Halifax police say they responded to a report of a fight on Tower Road just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Patrol officers responded and found a man "with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing."

A second man was found a few minutes later with minor cuts, the release states.

Both men were arrested.

The man with serious injuries was taken to hospital. The other man declined treatment.

Police say the men are known to each other and no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-590-5020.

